Rachakonda She Teams nab 59 persons for harassing women

Rachakonda Police She Teams arrested 59 persons including a food delivery executive for harassing women at various spots across the commissionerate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police She Teams arrested 59 persons including a food delivery executive for harassing women at various spots across the commissionerate between May 13 and June 30 this year.

A total of 197 complaints were received both in person and online and promptly acted on them and disposed.

Officials said complaints were received from various sources including direct, through WhatsApp and via social media from different hotspots like metro trains, stations, bus stops, work places and colleges. Five persons were caught during decoy operations.

Those caught attended mandatory counseling sessions conducted by trained counselors and professional psychologists at the Police Commissioner’s camp office at Alkapuri cross road in LB Nagar on Friday.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan appreciated the work of She Teams and urged women to approach She Teams through the Rachakonda WhatsApp control number – 9490617111 or Dial 100 when in distress.