68.16 lakh cotton seed packets made available: Thummala Nageshwar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 May 2024, 09:30 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Minister for Agriculture Thummala Nageshwar Rao said on Thursday that over 68.16 lakh packets of cotton seed were made available throughout the State and more cotton seed stocks would reach the supply outlets in the districts by June 5.

Reviewing the status of seed availability for the Kharif season with the officials concerned at his secretariat chambers, he wanted the District Collectors to ensure that more seed distribution counters were opened to meet the demand.

Ruling out any short supply of seed in the State, he said the State government had made adequate stocks of seed and fertilisers stocks available for the season.

He said the district officials including the collectors should tour extensively and carry out inspection of seed distribution outlets. He also reviewed the seed supply with the representatives of the seed supply companies on their plans for the season.

He said the cotton growers in Adilabad district were after a particular brand of cotton seed resulting in crowding at the distribution outlets. The cotton growers should be made aware of other brands of equally good cotton seed available in the market, he stressed.