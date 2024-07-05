Posting orders given to newly-appointed horticulture officers, says Tummala

Handing over the posting orders to the newly appointed horticulture officers at his secretariat chambers, he highlighted the measure initiated by the government for the development of Horticulture in the State.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 July 2024, 06:55 PM

In picture: Thummala Nageswara Rao

Hyderabad: Horticulture Sector had the potential for adding substantially to the incomes of the farmers and it is going to be the thrust area for the State, said the Minister for Agriculture, Tummala Nageswar Rao on Friday.

Handing over the posting orders to the newly appointed horticulture officers at his secretariat chambers, he highlighted the measure initiated by the government for the development of Horticulture in the State.

He stressed that the horticulture officials have crucial role to play in taking the benefits of horticulture to a larger society.

The Minister extended his wishes to the newly appointed officers who had undergone training at the MCHRD from June 13 to July 5.