Don’t sit in AC chambers, step out and work among people, CM Revanth tells Collectors

Says every work initiated by the Collectors should remind the people that it was a people-friendly government

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 July 2024, 02:36 PM

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked District Collectors to step out of their offices and ascertain the people’s aspirations and work accordingly.

“By remaining confined to AC chambers, you will not get any work satisfaction,” he said at a Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister was conducting a meeting with all Collectors, Police Commissioners, SPs and other senior officials on Praja Palana, Dharani issues, Kharif season farming, public health – seasonal diseases, education, law and order and other issues. A similar meeting was conducted on December 24 last year.

Addressing the officials, the Chief Minister said every work initiated by the Collectors should remind the people that it was a people-friendly government. The responsibility of ensuring a balance between welfare and development lies on the Collectors and to this effect, field visits were mandatory, he said.

Stating that the government was spending about Rs 85,000 a month on each student, the Chief Minister stressed that the education sector plays a key role in redevelopment of Telangana.

“All measures should be taken to ensure the education sector is not defamed,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that it was the responsibility of Collectors to inspect the government schools and hospitals regularly and monitor their performance.

When a few teachers got transferred, students turned emotional and bid farewell like their family members. Similarly, when a Collector gets transferred, people should also react the same way, he said.

Prajavani issues should be addressed regularly and the onus of implementing the six guarantees effectively and transparently lies on the Collectors, he added.