Depressed over wife deserting him, man ends life in Telangana

Police said Prashanth married Manaswini of Ramanthapur in Chegunta mandal on April 3. After a fortnight, she went to her parents village and was reluctant to join her husband.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 May 2024, 10:10 PM

Medak: Distressed over his wife deserting him, a 28-year-old man Durgolla Prashanth died by suicide in Narsapur town on Wednesday.

After repeated requests she returned to her in-law’s home but left again after a few days in May. When Prasanth called her and insisted that she return home, Manaswini refused to do so and asked him to forget her.

Depressed over this, Prasanth hanged himself at his residence on Wednesday, police said (