6th Edition of IndusFood fair from January 8

South Asia’s largest integrated food exhibition, IndusFood is an export-focused promotional trade fair-cum-Reverse-Buyers-Sellers Meet (RBSM) to promote India’s Agri, F&B, and its allied products to global buyers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:02 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: The 6th edition of IndusFood (2023) will be orgnised at the Hitex Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad, from January 8 to 10 by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI).

South Asia’s largest integrated food exhibition, IndusFood is an export-focused promotional trade fair-cum-Reverse-Buyers-Sellers Meet (RBSM) to promote India’s Agri, F&B, and its allied products to global buyers.

The fair brings together prominent Indian F&B procedures and the global food and hospitality community under one roof. It also provides an opportunity for local small and medium food producers in the Southern Indian region to discuss future business opportunities with international buyers.

In order to make the show a multi-location event, TPCI has decided to shift the venue to Hyderabad instead of Delhi. Over 550-plus exhibitors from India are expected to exhibit their products to buyers from over 60 countries.

The event, which starts on January 8, will conclude on January 10.