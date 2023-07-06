700 underprivileged citizens receive Jio Bharat phones in Telangana, AP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hyderabad: Around 700 underprivileged citizens on Thursday received Jio Bharat phones at Jio Centers and Jio Points across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Starting Friday, Jio Bharat phone will be available for purchase in stores across India, with an initial rollout of 1 million phones in the first phase. It will be available in the market at a price of Rs 999, making it cost-effective internet-enabled phone, a press release said.

Users can subscribe to a monthly plan of Rs 123, which provides 14 GB of data and unlimited calls. Further, an annual plan priced is at Rs 1,234, it said.

In addition to accessing the internet on the Jio Bharat phone, users will have complimentary access to JioCinema and JioSavan apps, it said, adding that the phone will support UPI payments, allowing users to conveniently perform digital transactions.