Century-old banyan tree finds new home in Telangana’s Motakondur

Hyderabad-based Anil Godavarthy relocats the 100-year-old tree from Ghatkesar to his farm in Motakondur Village

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 07:00 AM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hyderabad: In a remarkable tale of determination and compassion, Hyderabad-based Anil Godavarthy, along with fellow environmental enthusiasts, successfully relocated a towering 100-year-old Banyan tree from Ghatkesar to his farm in Motakondur Village, a distance of 54 km.

The tree, initially cut down and abandoned by the roadside, was left to wither, but against all odds, it has now begun sprouting vibrant new leaves.

The inspiring journey to save this magnificent tree started when Anil’s school friend, Vinay Kumar, stumbled upon the forgotten giant near his land in Ghatkesar. The sight of the ancient tree, which had witnessed the passage of countless generations, being callously discarded deeply moved them.

A decision was made to rescue the tree and they sought guidance from Dharma Chandra, Chief Coordinator Officer of the Telangana State Forest Academy.

“He advised us to immediately water the plant and cover its roots with gunny sacks to retain moisture. The roots were further shielded with palm fronds. Cooperation with the Ghanpur Gram Panchayat office facilitated the supply of water from a nearby nursery, necessitating the procurement of a 100-meter water pipe and the hiring of a dedicated individual to water the roots and trunk twice a day,” said Anil.

The tree had been severed more than two months earlier, yet it stubbornly clung to life.

The team faced an arduous logistical challenge – transporting such an enormous and ancient tree over such a considerable distance. G.K. Sashidhar of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) guided them to a contractor experienced in tree relocation.

With a weight exceeding 20 tonnes, the tree required two 12-tonne cranes to lift and secure it onto a sturdy 40-tonne truck. It took several hours for the tree to be safely positioned on the truck bed.

“Upon arrival at the farm in Motakondur, the process of planting the tree proved to be even more complicated, requiring additional crane services. However, with the support of local villagers, the tree found its new home. Many people came together to make this happen,” Anil said.

The effort to rescue and relocate the tree came at a cost of around Rs 90,000, but Anil believes that the amount spent pales in comparison to the invaluable gift they have preserved for future generations.