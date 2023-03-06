ASHA workers paid highest salaries in Telangana: KTR

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao has said that Telangana was the only state which was paying highest salaries to ASHA workers.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 03:38 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

IT and Municipal Administation Minister KT Rama Rao interacting with ASHA workers.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao has said that Telangana was the only state which was paying highest salaries to ASHA workers. Though there was a need to increase the salaries of ASHA workers, the government could not do it because of the pandemic, the Minister said and assured to enhance their salaries after the financial condition of the government improved further.

Rama Rao inaugurated ‘Palle Dawakhana’ developed with Rs 20 lakh in Jillella of Thangallapalli mandal on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the services of ASHA workers during the pandemic were priceless. Promising to protect the interests of workers by providing all kinds of assistance, he advised them to think if they were provoked by unions for their selfish gains.

State government was taking up innovative programmes to provide better medical services to the people. Palle Dawakhana, Basti Dawakhana, health profile, free diagnostic services, KCR kits and other programmes have been implemented in the state.