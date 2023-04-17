Elderly man found dead in Ghanpur anicut in Medak

The victim was Vadde Hanumanthu of Yellampally village in Tekmal Mandal in Medak
Medak: A 72-year-old man was found dead in the Ghanpur Anicut near Sri Vana Durga Bhavani Temple, Edupayala on Monday.
The victim was Vadde Hanumanthu of Yellampally village in Tekmal Mandal. He had left home for the Edupayala Temple on Sunday but did not return. Locals found his body floating in the water on Monday.
The police suspect that he accidentally slipped into the water body while having a bath. A case was registered.