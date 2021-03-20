799 cases booked under Zero FIR: Telangana Home Minister

Home Minister Mahmood Ali said the system not only saves time and delay in registration of FIR but also prevents difficulties to informants.

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said 799 cases were registered in the entire State under the Zero FIR system from December 7, 2019, to March 16, 2021.

Replying to a question by MLC MS Prabhakar in the Council here on Saturday, the Minister said the system not only saves time and delay in registration of FIR but also prevents difficulties to informants. It facilitates initiation of prompt action in terms of taking up initial investigation, providing medical aid to victims. Regarding the inclusion of non-cognizable offences in the new system, the Minister said the issue would be examined.

Telangana Administrative Service

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the State government is proposing to create Telangana Administrative Service but no view has been taken by the government till date.

The government had constituted four special committees in this regard to seek their recommendations. Of these, only one committee had submitted its report and the rest were yet to submit their reports, he said in reply to a question put by MLC P Satish Kumar in the Council here on Saturday. “Once all the committees submit their report, the government will examine the same and take a decision accordingly,” said the Finance Minister.

Deemed universities

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said three deemed universities, including the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Gachibowli, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad, and Chaitanya (Deemed to be university), Hanamkonda, are operating in the State.

These apart, three deemed universities, including GITAM University, KL University and Symbiosis International University, had launched their branches in Hyderabad, she said while responding to V Gangadhar Goud during Question Hour in the Council.

