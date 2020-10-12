8 Nagarjuna Sagar Project gates lifted

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Nalgonda: Eight crest gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) were lifted up to 10 feet after the inflow increased to one lakh cusecs late on Monday evening. The project’s water storage touched 311 tmc against the storage capacity of 312 tmc while the water level was 589 feet against the FRL of 590 feet. The outflow was one lakh cusecs including water released to the left canal and the SLBC low-level canal.

