8 new medical colleges sanctioned in Telangana

The districts where the new medical colleges will be established include Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mulugu, Warangal, Medak, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:41 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Hyderabad: Continuing its efforts to establish medical colleges in all the 33 districts of Telangana, the State government on Wednesday has accorded permission to establish eight more medical colleges, which will be developed and made available for the next academic year for medical aspirants.

“It is a vision of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao to establish one medical college in one district of Telangana and this is going to be reality.

The State government has approved 8 new medical colleges on Wednesday, adding to the list of existing medical colleges. In tune to the vision of ArogyaTelangana, these colleges will foster more opportunities for students to pursue medical education and further enhance healthcare services in districts,” Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Wednesday said.