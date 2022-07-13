8 SPM workers stranded at pump house in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Workers belonging to Sirpur Paper Mills (SPM) private limited, Kaghaznagar, were stranded at a pump house, which was flooded by rainwater on the outskirts of Kaghaznagar town on Wednesday.

The workers were discharging duties at the pump house which was located on the banks of Peddavagu, which overflew due to release of water from Kumram Bheem project in Keremari mandal and heavy rains in upstream areas. They were stuck in the floods. Their family members expressed concern over their safety.

However, the management of the paper manufacturer said that the workers were safe and were provided with adequate essential commodities. It added that steps were being taken to bring the workers out at the earliest.

In the meantime, two members of a rescue team of SCCL went missing while they were shifting a pregnant woman to a hospital by crossing Peddavagu at Ainam village in Dahegaon mandal. The team of Mandamarri Area of the coal major arrived at the village after local MLA Koneru Konappa requested SCCL to rush the woman.