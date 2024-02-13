8 students of TSWR-Bellampalli shine in JEE-Mains

TSWR CoE-Bellampalli Principal Inala Saidulu said Durgam Charan Tej stood first in the school by securing 85.04 percentile, while Teegala Ashrith and Durgam Akhiranandan registered 83.64 percentile and 75.50 percentile respectively

Mancherial: Eight students from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli excelled in the first session of JEE Mains of which results were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday.

TSWR CoE-Bellampalli Principal Inala Saidulu said Durgam Charan Tej stood first in the school by securing 85.04 percentile, while Teegala Ashrith and Durgam Akhiranandan registered 83.64 percentile and 75.50 percentile respectively. Lingampalli Anji, Akuthota Shiva Sai, Kamera Vishnuchaitanya, Puttala Shiva and Kondukuri Dileep fared well in the results. He stated that 39 students appeared for the first session of the JEE Mains 2024.

Meanwhile, TSWR Regional Coordinating Officer K Swarupa Rani congratulated the students for excelling in the first session. CoE Superintendent A Rajashekhar, Vice Principal K Raj Kumar, lecturers Laxminarayana, M Shobha, Sriram Varma and Katla Ravinder were present.