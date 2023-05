8-year-old raped in UP’s Agra, one held

"Taking advantage of their absence, the accused barged into the house and raped the minor," the DCP Agra said.

By ANI Published Date - 11:58 AM, Sun - 7 May 23

Representational Image.

Agra: A man was arrested for an alleged sexual assault of a minor in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, police said on Saturday. The incident took place when the parents of the victim were not present at home, the police said. “Taking advantage of their absence, the accused barged into the house and raped the minor,” Vikas Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Agra said.

The accused was tracked by scanning CCTV footage in the area and arrested, he added.

A case was registered against the man under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from the Sexual Offences Act. “Further action is underway,” the police said.

In an unrelated incident, a 26-year-old man allegedly raped and murdered a minor girl in UP’s Bulandshahr, police said last month. According to police, the accused was a drug addict and a neighbour of the victim. The man was taken into custody and a case was registered against him.