824 people to cast their votes in Nizamabad by-poll

50 polling stations set up; 399 members roped in for election duty

Nizamabad: A total of 824 voters are set to cast their votes in Nizamabad rural bodies council by-election on October 9. Among them, 483 voters will cast their vote in Nizamabad and 341 will cast vote in Kamareddy district. For this, 50 polling stations have been set up and 399 members have been roped in for election duty.

Three candidates are contesting in the local bodies election — TRS party candidate K Kavitha, Congress candidate Vadeepalli Subhash Reddy and BJP candidate Pothankar Lakshi Narayana.

Fifty polling stations at 50 mandal headquarters have been set up in erstwhile Nizamabad — 28 polling stations have been arranged at Nizamabad and 22 stations at Kamareddy.

Nizamabad municipal corporation has seen registration of highest number of voters, while Chandoor mandal registered lowest number of voters. Officials have provided training to polling staff. Surveillance will be done through webcasting at all polling stations.

On Thursday, polling staff collected ballot papers, ballot boxes and election material from Nizamabad Polytechnic College centre.

Election observer and senior IAS officer Veera Bramiah and returning officer and Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy supervised the election material distribution. Reddy said that polling will be held on Friday from 9 am to 5 pm and Covid-19 norms along with election guidelines would be strictly followed. Section 144 has been imposed at polling stations and no vehicles will be allowed near the polling centres. All voters will undergo thermal scanning and four PPE kits will be provided to each polling station.

As many as 24 voters tested positive for Covid and they will be allowed to cast vote through postal ballot or will be allowed to vote at polling stations by wearing PPE kits from 4 pm to 5 pm. Counting will be held on October 12 from 8 am in two rounds.

