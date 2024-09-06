Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits flood affected areas in Khammam

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducted an aerial survey of crop damage of flood affected areas in Meenavalu, Peddagopavaram, Mannur, Kattleru, Khammam and Munneru on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 September 2024, 09:42 PM

Source: X, formerly twitter

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured that the Central government would extend all support to the Telangana government and bail out the farmers from crisis.

The Union Minister conducted an aerial survey of crop damage of flood affected areas in Meenavalu, Peddagopavaram, Mannur, Kattleru, Khammam and Munneru on Friday. He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other State cabinet Ministers.

The Union Minister spoke to the people in Khammam and said that efforts were being put in to provide immediate help. The Central government was with the State Government and would bail out farmers from every crisis, he assured.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said to begin with, a central team would visit and assess the crop damages. Based on their recommendations, appropriate compensation would be extended soon by the Central government, he said, adding “Preliminary support should be extended by the State government,”

“We will ask the banks not to recover loans from farmers in these times of crisis. Also, we will ensure there is no shortage of fertilizers and seeds for the next crop,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

As he was speaking in Hindi, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay translated the speech in Telugu.