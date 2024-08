| 83 Kg Of Ganja Seized At Kamkole Toll Plaza In Sangareddy One Held

The contraband was being transported in a car towards Karnataka when the officials intercepted the vehicle on NH-65 at Kamkole

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 August 2024, 10:41 AM

The car and the ganja which was seized

Sangareddy: The Enforcement and Excise Department officials of Sanagreddy seized 83 kg of ganja while it was being transported in a car towards Karnataka on NH-65 at Kamkole toll plaza in Munipally mandal late on Monday.

The police arrested the driver and seized the car. The ganja was reportedly brought from the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border.