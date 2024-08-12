Five youths arrested for consuming ganja in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 August 2024, 10:20 PM

Kothagudem: The one-town police arrested five youths for consuming ganja based on information given by a ganja peddler.

Speaking to the media here on Monday DSP Sheikh Abdul Rahaman said that the peddler, Ravulapenta Mohana Krishna of Seshagiri Nagar Colony of Laxmidevipalli mandal was remanded after he was arrested for transporting 6.69 kg cannabis on a two-wheeler recently.

The accused was procuring ganja from Chintoor in AP and selling it to youths in Kothagudem. Based on the information given by Mohana Krishna, one-town CI Mupparapu Karunakar conducted raids and arrested five youths; Bellamkonda Prem Kumar, Mohammad Aman, Shaik Sadiq Pasha, Jangili Revanth, and Kancham Sandeep Kumar, who were consuming ganja, conducted tests with drug dosage detection devices and registered cases.

The five youths were produced in the court and sent to remand. It was said it was the first incident wherein ganja consumers were arrested in the district. The TGNAB has sent test kits to the district police to determine ganja and other narcotic substances consumption.