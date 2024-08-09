Telangana farmer gets 10-year jail term for growing cannabis

Jadhav Thirupathi was found cultivating 200 cannabis plants in his field in October 2021

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 10:37 AM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A court in Asifabad on Thursday convicted and sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh for growing banned ganja crop.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad district sessions court judge MV Ramesh delivered the verdict awarding the term and fine against Jadhav Thirupathi from Kishannaik thanda, a hamlet under Chintakarra village in Jainoor mandal, after finding him guilty of raising the crop in his agriculture field.

Thirupathi was growing 200 cannabis plants in his field, when police conducted a raid on the farm following a tip off on October 2, 2021.

A case was registered against him. The then Jainoor Sub-Inspector Ch Thirupathi took up an investigation. He filed a chargesheet, establishing the offence of the accused person before the court.

In the meantime, Superintendent of Police DV Srinivasa Rao commended Asifabad DSP P Sadaiah, Jainoor Inspector Anjaiah and Sub-Inspector Sandeep for getting the conviction.