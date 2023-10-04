90 lakh Bathukamma sarees ready for distribution: Minister Satyavathi

The minister also said the government was spending Rs 500 crore on Bathukamma Sarees.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:02 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Minister Satyavathi Rathod distributing Bathukamma sarees to women in Hunabad of Siddipet district on Wednesday.

Siddipet: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod has hailed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s rule as a golden era for Telangana. Speaking to news reporters after distributing Bathukamma Sarees to women in Husnabad on Wednesday, the Minister said that the government kept 90 lakh sarees ready for distribution to women of Telangana ahead of the Bathukamma festival.

Since the sarees were woven by the weavers of Telangana, Telangana weavers could earn a decent livelihood. She said the government was spending Rs 500 crore on Bathukamma Sarees. MLA Vodithela Sathish Kumar and others were present.