BRS submits representation to State govt, seeks immediate relief for farmers

BRS sought a compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre towards crop loss, Rs 500 per quintal bonus of paddy in addition to Minimum Support Price, disbursement of Rythu Bharosa investment support and also crop loan waiver upto Rs 2 lakh.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 April 2024, 03:55 PM

A BRS legislators delegation submitting a representation to Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: The BRS demanded the State government to initiate immediate measures to support farmers distressed over their crop loss due to lack of irrigation water supply and unseasonal rains. Accordingly, the main opposition party sought a compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre towards crop loss, Rs 500 per quintal bonus of paddy in addition to Minimum Support Price, disbursement of Rythu Bharosa investment support and also crop loan waiver upto Rs 2 lakh, as promised by the Congress during the Assembly elections.

A BRS legislators delegation led by former Minister G Jagadish Reddy submitted a representation to Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Tuesday, seeking immediate action to rescue distressed farmers. Former Ministers Satyavathi Rathod and Gangula Kamalakar along with MLAs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, KP Vivekananda Goud, Padi Kaushik Reddy, Seri Subhash Reddy and others were part of the delegation.

Also Read KTR to serve legal notices to Congress leaders on phone tapping allegations

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan later, Jagadish Reddy said farmers suffered a severe crop loss due to the partisan attitude of the State government and its incompetence in water management. Despite having necessary water in various water bodies, he said the State government failed to utilise it efficiently to address the irrigation and drinking water needs.

The former Minister said the BRS leaders have been conducting field visits and meeting farmers for the last two weeks. Based on their assessment, the BRS submitted a representation to the Chief Secretary seeking immediate relief for farmers. He urged the State government to initiate immediate measures notwithstanding the model code of conduct in force in the State ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He assured that the BRS will not complain to the Election Commission of India in this regard, as people especially farmers are a priority for the party.