‘Those who sail with BJP can become saints’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 06:49 PM

Photo: Screen-grabbed from X.

Hyderabad: Former Minister Satyavathi Rathod said on Tuesday that the arrest of K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case was the handiwork of the BJP leadership.

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan along with two former MLAs, Gongadi Sunitha and Haripriya Naik, she stated that the arrest was a clear case of political conspiracy aimed at tarnishing the image of the BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao in Telangana and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi.

Kavitha, named as a witness in the excise policy case before Assembly elections of 2023, was implicated later as an accused ahead of the notification for the parliamentary polls.

In fact, Kavitha should be treated as a victim of the Delhi liquor policy case instead of listing her as an accused. She expressed the hope that Kavitha would come clean in the case of the Enforcement Directorate disproving all the charges against her.

Referring to BJP’s vendetta politics targeting the opposition leaders, the BRS leaders said that those who sail with Modi would turn into saints otherwise they would be reduced to criminals. The BJP had made all out efforts to wean away former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia from Kejriwal by offering him the Chief Minister post. As he did not yield to the offer, he had to find himself behind the bars as an accused in the same case.

They alleged that Prime Minister had played key role shouldering the responsibility of script writing, direction and screenplay of the Delhi excise policy case.

The BJP had started targeting Chandrashekhar Rao ever since he had launched the Bharath Rashtra Samithi signaling his foray into national politics. The BJP tactics will not help it in bringing neither Chandrashekhar Rao, nor Kavitha to terms with its leadership. Kavitha was a fighter and she would never believe in surrendering to such tactics of the BJP, they asserted.