90 My Tuition App launches ‘College Connect’ initiative

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:44 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Hyderabad: 90 My Tuition App, an Indian ed-tech start-up, on Tuesday announced the launch of its new ‘College Connect’ initiative which aims to target students pursuing their MBA and BTech degree and help them start their entrepreneurial journey.

As part of the initiative, the company will provide new graduates with assistance and resources to assist them in accomplishing their goals. The initiative will be taken to different colleges whereby participating in a contest students can be enrolled in the programme.

CEO, 90 My Tuition App, Smijay Gokuldasan said, “our new project College Connect has been created specifically for young talents to explore the entrepreneurial world.”

