EFLU removes Prof. T Samson as Proctor amid student protests

This is one of the six demands put forward by students who are protesting against the alleged sexual assault on a woman student on the campus.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:26 AM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University removed Prof. T Samson as the Proctor. An order to this effect was issued by the university.

In place of Prof. Samson, School of European Languages, Head department of Hispanic and Italian Studies, Prof. T Srivani has been appointed as the Proctor. Prof. Samson was given charge as Dean Planning.

According to official sources, Prof. Samson was relieved from the duties of the Proctor on his request.

Meanwhile, the students hunger strike entered into third day on Wednesday. Five students are on indefinite hunger strike, while six students on relay hunger strike.

Students wanted justice for the victim of the alleged sexual assault on the campus and arrest of the perpetrators. They also wanted immediate withdrawal of the FIRs and show cause notices against protesting students.

Reconstitution of the ICC with elected student representatives, strictly in accordance with UGC regulations, resignation of the Vice Chancellor and conducting students union elections immediately are among the other demands of students.