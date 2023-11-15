EFLU students end indefinite strike after one week

The students decided to constitute a joint action committee to decide on further course of action.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:57 AM, Wed - 15 November 23

Hyderabad: The EFLU students who have been on an indefinite strike for last one week, have called off their protest on Tuesday.

The students decided to constitute a joint action committee to decide on further course of action.

“The hunger strike has been called off because the VC asked the proctor, provost or anybody from the administration to not engage with protesters by any means,” students said.

The protesters claimed that university administration filed a police case against 16 students on charges of raising slogans and posters. “The slogans and posters according to the administration are of objectionable nature,” students claimed.

Following an alleged sexual assault on a woman student on the campus, five students sat on hunger strike demanding justice for the victim.