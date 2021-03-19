91 jailed for drunk driving in Cyberabad

The sentences ranged from one day to 22 days along with fines

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: Over 90 persons caught drunk driving by the Cyberabad Traffic Police were sentenced to imprisonment by a local court here on Thursday. The sentences ranged from one day to 22 days along with fines.

The traffic police produced 159 persons before the court who were caught on Wednesday night at various places across the commissionerate. Of them, 91 were sentenced to imprisonment while cumulative fines of Rs 6.8 lakh was imposed on all the persons caught.

According to the police, Rajendranagar had 49 persons imprisoned for drunk driving, followed by Madhapur (14), Shadnagar (10) and Gachibowli (9) and Balanagar (9). Officials said the driving licences of all the persons were being sent to the Regional Transport Authority concerned for the suspension of the same.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .