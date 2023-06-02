Mahabubnagar sees rapid transformation; Cultivation area increases to 19.34 lakh acres

The area under cultivation has increased to 19.34 lakhs against 7.77 lakh acres till 2014 in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:45 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Mahabubnagar: Thanks to the irrigation projects and the schemes that are taken up by the state government, the area under cultivation has increased to 19.34 lakhs against 7.77 lakh acres till 2014 in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. According to the officials, The erstwhile district stands at second in cultivation in the state.

Over 9.84 lakhs of farmers are being benefitted from the government’s flagship scheme Rythu Bandhu launched in 2018. As of now, Rs. 9,760 crores have been credited to the farmers’ bank accounts in the district. About 14,946 families have received Rythu Bhima assistance of Rs 747.43 crores from the government.

A sum of Rs 11,000 crores have been allocated to Palamuru-Ranagreddy lift irrigation project and other ongoing irrigation projects in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao conducted bhumi puja for Palamuru-Ranagreddy lift irrigation project at Karivena in Bhoothupur mandal in 2015.

Palamuru-Ranagreddy lift irrigation project works are underway, which would irrigate 12.30 lakh acres. Of the total 21 packages, reservoirs and canals were to be constructed at Narlapur, Edula, Vattem, Karivena, Udandapur, and Laxmidevpur, while 80 percent of the work has been completed, officials said.

The funds to Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, Koyilasagar, Bhima, Kalwakurthy, and other ongoing projects have been allocated annually in the budget.

At present, 8 lakh acres are being irrigated against 1.58 lakh in 2014. Under the mini lift irrigation schemes, the irrigation land was increased from 13,000 acres in 2104 to 24, 000 acres, and also the ayacut under the water tanks has increased from 84,000 to 1.87 lakh acres.