Mahabubnagar witnessing rapid growth: Srinivas Goud

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:53 PM, Sun - 15 May 22

Tourism Minister, Srinivas Goud, GM. Namsthe Telangana, Surendra Rao and representatives from real estate sector at the Property Show 2022 on Sunday.

Mahabubnagar: The formation of Telangana State has triggered massive appreciation of residential properties and land rates in Mahabubnagar. The developmental activities including new infrastructure projects in Mahabubnagar has fuelled the growth of the real estate sector to new heights, Minister for Tourism V Srinivas Goud on Sunday said.

Taking part in the second-day of the exclusive ‘Property Show-2022’ organised by Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today at Sudarshan Convention Hall, Mahabubnagar, the Minister pointed out that before statehood, an acre of land used to cost nearly Rs. 10 lakh and post statehood, the same land now costs in crores.

“Due to massive overall development of Mahabubnagar, there has been a significant rise in rates of land in the last few years. There are many advantages for Mahabubnagar including national highways around the town, mini-Tank Bund, Shilparamam, Necklace Road and KCR Urban Eco Park, which has added value to the real estate sector,” he said.

With just 100 kilometres from Hyderabad, the future of Mahabubnagar continues to remain very bright. In the coming years, travel time between Mahabubnagar and Hyderabad will be reduced to an hour, which will further fuel the real estate sector here, he said.

The Minister congratulated Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today for holding its first property Show at Mahabubnagar and hoped that similar programmes are held frequently in the near future. On the occasion, the Minster also distributed prizes to the lucky dip winners in the Property Show.

General Manager (GM). Namasthe Telangana, Surendra Rao, AGM, Raji Reddy, Branch Manager, Rajashekhar and others were present.

