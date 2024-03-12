| A Case Has Been Filed Against A Man In North Goa For Allegedly Recording A Video Of A Girl While She Was Taking A Bath

By IANS Published Date - 12 March 2024, 11:05 PM

Hyderabad: A case has been filed against a man in North Goa for allegedly recording a video of a girl while she was taking a bath, police said on Tuesday.

The case was registered at Colvale police station in North Goa.

The accused is identified as Nagarmal Verma, 35, a resident of Lobowada, Thivim and a native of Rajasthan.

Colvale police said that the parents of the 18-year-old girl lodged a complaint that Verma, who is their neighbour, recorded a video on his mobile phone while she was taking a bath.

An offence has been registered under Section 354-C (voyeurism) of the IPC and further investigations are on.