Now, feel the beach vibes of Goa at Hyderabad!

The Isla is a destination that brings all the beach vibes of Goa right to Hyderabad, sparing you the hassle of flight tickets

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 8 January 2024, 11:15 PM

Hyderabad: Ever found yourself in the endless loop of planning a Goa trip with friends that never quite made it past the group chat?

Don’t worry, because Hyderabad has got its first-ever beach-themed staycation at Shankarpalli.

All this while breaking stereotypes and proving that Hyderabad can indeed have its own beach haven!

The journey of the Isla began with two friends feeling frustrated as they tried to find a place for a spontaneous staycation. Fed up with the 20-day wait at other spots, they decided to create their quick getaway.

Inspired by how people often think of Goa for vacations, they wanted to bring that beach vibe to Hyderabad. They wanted to give a feel like Goa here by adding elements like shacks and sand.

“It”s not just a staycation, it”s an immersive experience that whisks you away to a world of sun, sand, and endless fun at The Isla. We are Hyderabad”s first beach-themed staycation, offering a beach vibe with a 4 BHK container stay and a laid-back bar shack to sip on cocktails,” said Srijan Reddy, owner of Isla.

They provide a 4BHK container stay along with a glass room that offers 360-degree panoramas. The Isla authentically replicates the beach atmosphere with an outdoor infinity pool, baby pools, a Tiki Shack bar, a bonfire area, and an amphitheater.

“Apart from these, we have a 10,000 sft garden, perfect for events and parties accommodating up to 250 guests,” he added.

For the ultimate beach experience, The Isla has crafted a designated chill-out area with sand, shacks, and beach beds to enjoy the beach vibes while staying in Hyderabad.

“We used 140 tons of sand to create the beach feel at the property, allowing you to dig your toes into the sand and unwind with shacks and beach beds,” Srijan said.

Also on offer is a large screen for a sunset cinema by the pool. Pricing for the property starts at Rs. 35,000 per night on weekdays and Rs. 40,000 on weekends. Event packages are also available, beginning from Rs.70,000 for 100 people, Rs.80,000 for 150 people, and Rs.90,000 for groups of 200 or more.