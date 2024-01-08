| Two Day Music And Dance Festival Vempati Natyamedha To Be Organised In Hyderabad

The festival aims to preserve and showcase the Vempati Bani (Vempati style of Kuchipudi) and his legacy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 07:45 PM

Hyderabad: Abhinaya Vani Nritya Niketan, the school of Kuchipudi dance is organizing two-day music and dance festival Vempati Natyamedha, a press release said.

A brainchild of Guru Chavali Bala Tripura Sundari, Founder, Director, Abhinaya Vani Nritya Niketan, the festival is a celebration of the dance form in memory of late Dr. Vempati Chinna Satyam, who is also her father.

The festival aims to preserve and showcase the Vempati Bani (Vempati style of Kuchipudi) and his legacy, a press release said. The festival encompasses back-to-back on-stage performances of the two famous Kuchipudi dance ballets directed and choreographed by her father including Rukmini Kalyanam on Monday and KsheerasagaraMadhanam on Tuesday.

Guru Bala attempts to not only showcase the Vempati Bani, but also aims to bring together multi-generational students of Vempati Chinna Satyam and the next generations trained under their tutelage to perform and celebrate his work on a common platform, a press release said.

The festival will honor families of the original script writers and music composers of the two ballets including Bhujanagaraya Sarma (Script) and P Sangeetha Rao (Music) for Rukmini Kalyanam; Devulapalli Krishna Sastry (Script) and B Rajinikantha Rao (Music) for KsheerasaagaraMadhanam.