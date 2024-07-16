A flavourful feast of tales to binge upon this monsoon

Here is a list of engaging narratives ranging from Urdu teleplays to regional entertainers that will keep you binging upon the diverse flavours of life.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 07:18 PM

Hyderabad: It is pouring entertainment this monsoon and the time is just right to curl up with a soul-warming cup of tea and dive into multilingual treats. Here is a list of engaging narratives ranging from Urdu teleplays to regional entertainers that will keep you binging upon the diverse flavours of life.

Jagga (Urdu)

Renowned author Balwant Singh’s short story ‘Jagga’ features in Zee Theatre’s acclaimed literary anthology ‘Yaar Julahay’. Narrated by renowned actor Samiya Mumtaaz who has wowed audiences across the subcontinent with varied performances, this beautifully written story is about the transcendent power of love. Directed by Sarmad Sultan Khoosat and Kanwal Khoosat, the dramatic reading can be seen on July 21 on Tata Play Theatre.

Paruvu (Telugu)

This eight-episode ZEE5 series stands apart for its authentic portrayal of contentious social issues and is a must watch. Rooted in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur-Vijayawada belt, it depicts how the human right to love is often denied to individuals on the basis of caste differences. The show follows a couple that defies caste lines to elope and then has to face a brutal system conspiring to trap, catch and kill them.

Shatranj Ki Baazi (Urdu)

The short format of Zee Theatre’s anthology ‘Yaar Julahay’ is perfect for a leisurely binge watch session. Enjoy this beloved tale penned by Munshi Premchand, which is narrated with wit and fervour narrated by Irfan Khoosat. Directed by Sarmad Sultan Khoosat and Kanwal Khoosat, the dramatic reading can be watched on July 21 on Tata Play Theatre.

Sweet Kaaram Coffee (Tamil)

Amazon Prime’s ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ is a road series with a difference because it is not just about experiencing new places but about discovering something new within. This delightfully aromatic tale introduces us to three women from different generations who embark upon a trip to shed the shackles of their restrictive lives and set their spirits free.