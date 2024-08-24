Rajkumar Kasireddy: Career build in versatility and dedication

24 August 2024

Hyderabad: Rajkumar Kasireddy is an actor who needs no introduction. Since his debut in ‘Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru’, he has consistently stolen the show, often outshining the lead actors with his powerful performances. Over the past five years, Rajkumar has carved out a niche for himself in the Telugu film industry, taking on a variety of roles that have captivated audiences and critics alike. Here he is to share about his personal life, journey from his debut to his recent release AAY and about his upcoming films in an exclusive interview with Telangana Today.

Born and raised in Yeleswaram Mandal, Rajkumar faced challenges early in life. His father passed away when he was just three years old, leaving his mother and grandfather to raise him. It was his grandfather, who played the harmonium, that first sparked Rajkumar’s interest in music. This passion led him to pursue a diploma in music. However, an unexpected turn of events brought Rajkumar to Hyderabad with two friends, where they were casted in ‘Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru’. This marked the beginning of Rajkumar’s acting career, and since then, there has been no stopping him.

Rajkumar has since delivered memorable performances in a string of successful films, including ‘Rangabali’, ‘Bedurulanka’, ‘Arjuna Phalguna’, ‘Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam’ among many others. He has also made his mark in web series, notably playing a negative role in ‘Paruvu’. “I don’t mind doing negative roles if it impresses the audience. I only believe in the story—if I like the story, I do the film,” says Rajkumar.

Tragedy struck Rajkumar during his initial days of success when his grandfather passed away. Since then, his mother, Ganga Bhavani, has been his pillar of strength. Rajkumar credits her unwavering support for his success. “When I get a character, I only think of the outcome and how it will reach the audience,” he shares, emphasising his commitment to delivering impactful performances.

Rajkumar’s dedication to his craft is evident in his approach to acting. He continually strives to bring something new to each role, even in supporting roles. “Film to film, I think about what new aspect I can show in my supporting roles,” he explains. He also believes in learning from his co-actors, regardless of their experience level. “I learn a lot from my co-actors, whether they are big or small. This has helped me transform and engage the audience in the limited time I have on screen.”

His most recent film, ‘AAY’, which was released on 15 August, showcases Rajkumar in a role unlike any he has played before. “I was hesitant initially because this character’s dialogue timing is spontaneous,” he admits. However, he credits the director for believing in him, and the film’s success has brought him immense happiness. “When everyone works together, success comes automatically. Celebrating this success with the audience brings me great happiness. Thank you, audience—your support motivates me to do many more films.”

Rajkumar’s journey is a testament to the power of patience and perseverance. “The key mantra is patience. In any industry, being patient can help you achieve anything,” he says.

Looking ahead, Rajkumar is excited about his upcoming projects, including ‘MRP: Not For Sale’, ‘Mansion House Mallesham’, and ‘Lucky Bhaskar’, where he stars alongside Dulquer Salman. The film is set to release on September 7, and Rajkumar has several other projects lined up with star-studded casts.