A new Bumble study reveals how GenZ redefines dating and relationships in India

Growing popularity of social media and its trends (for e.g., soft-launching your partner online to first date selfies) are also impacting GenZ dating expectations and experiences.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:05 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: Bumble, the women-first dating app, revealed findings from its Love Unfiltered Report 2023 that shows how GenZers are reevaluating what dating means to them.

Findings from Bumble’s new research in India show GenZ are vocal about values and are motivated to go after what they want when it comes to romance, are breaking away from traditional dating norms, and challenging outdated, gendered relationship expectations. GenZ daters in India are approaching love with clarity, emotional maturity, and radical honesty.

GenZ in India are honest

GenZ daters are honest, conscious and intentional in their dating goals. Refreshingly, they are not hesitant to challenge the status quo and date on their own terms and timelines. As they choose more values-driven dating decisions, they are leaning towards putting themselves first, setting boundaries and expressing their authentic selves. 21% of GenZ respondents say not aligning politically with their partners is a dating red flag and 19% won’t date someone who is not an LGBTQ+ ally.

Open Casting

The opposite of type-casting, open casting refers to how people are now more open to who they consider dating beyond their ‘type’. 38% of GenZ respondents believe that love comes in different shapes and sizes, meaning they are open to date outside their ‘type’, and this is more relevant for women (41%) than men ( 37%) in India.

FONMO (No FOMO)

GenZers are unafraid to take a backstep from outdated societal norms and don’t mind waiting for a partner who understands and shares their values and beliefs. In fact, 51% Indian GenZ respondents are looking for someone who helps or will grow with them.

Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble, shares, “GenZ daters in India are throwing away the rulebook and taking charge of their dating journeys. GenZers today are not ‘quiet-quitting’ really; in fact, they are being vocal about what they believe in, challenging antiquated dating norms and relationship expectations. It’s refreshing to see an entire generation putting themselves first, clearly setting and respecting boundaries.”

Do social media trends impact GenZ dating ideals?

Social media is this generation’s hotspot for self-expression. Growing popularity of social media and its trends (for e.g., soft-launching your partner online to first date selfies) are also impacting GenZ dating expectations and experiences, thus shaping their approach to modern romance.

What makes dating hard for GenZ?

For 50% of GenZ, balancing their career and love life is the biggest challenge, followed by commitment (37%) and finding a partner who meets their expectations (49%) are other concerns when it comes to dating. 38% struggle to find someone who shares the same sexual and emotional preferences, and for 29% facing rejections is another challenge as they navigate dating in India.