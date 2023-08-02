New Bumble study shows 53% of single people in Hyderabad redefine kindness in dating and relationships

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:56 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Hyderabad: When it comes to dating and relationships, there has been a significant change in how people perceive what makes someone desirable and attractive. It’s not just about saying the right words anymore. Single people in Hyderabad are taking it up a notch by redefining kindness in relationships.

Bumble’s recent survey revealed that 53% of Hyderabad respondents say they are redefining kindness by being more grateful and expressing gratitude, while 49% of people say they are standing up for others as a way to show their kindness. 37% of Hyderabad respondents say they are redefining kindness by practising seeing things through other people’s eyes and perspectives.

Top defining qualities Indians look for in a partner

According to Bumble’s recent survey, an overwhelming majority (84%) of people in Hyderabad are looking for honesty, emotional availability (69%), empathy and compassion (59%), giving compliments (48%) and generosity (51%).

Speaking on how kindness matters in relationships, Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble, shares, “At Bumble, our mission is to foster kind connections. Kindness goes beyond just being nice and material gestures and we are so happy to see daters in India are redefining kindness in relationships in so many ways! In fact, per our latest study, 30% of Hyderabad respondents are looking for more than the bare minimum.”

“We believe that leading with kindness results in more equitable and healthy relationships. So next time you’re on Bumble, make sure to put kindness first,” she adds.

Bumble’s new campaign, titled ‘Kindness is Sexy’, featuring new content with actor Aditya Roy Kapoor, comes at a time when singles in India are more focused on kindness as a key element of their dating decisions. To highlight that kindness matters on Bumble, the app recently rolled out Compliments, a message before match feature that allows Bumble’s community to be even more intentional about starting the conversation in a positive way.