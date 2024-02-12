Inclusive showcase of LGBTQ artisans at Numaish

Two stalls at Hyderabad’s Numaish display products like handmade soaps and jute bags made by trans and queer people

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 12 February 2024, 11:13 PM

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Embracing diversity, Hyderabad’s Numaish, for the first time, hosted stalls operated by LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) artisans.

Sponsored by Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), these two booths showcase the skills of trans men, queer women, and trans women, offering handmade soaps, jute bags, and clothing.

Spearheaded by Queer Bandhu Parents’ Association in the city, artisans Padala Nandini, Gollapalli Kiran Raj, and Sonam displayed their hand-crafted jute bags and soaps at the SIDBI Swavalamban Pavilion at Numaish.

Kiran Raj, a trans person, along with his queer wife, Sonam, showcase their handmade organic soaps at their stall. Kiran, also a State coordinator for transgender persons, sees this initiative as essential in combating stigma and providing livelihood opportunities. “We’re striving to challenge societal misconceptions about the community, and though we have a long road ahead, I’m thrilled to be here,” he expressed.

Nandini Padala, a trans woman hailing from Medchal, manages a stall offering jute bags. Thanking SIDBI for sponsoring a space for her stall, she aspires to develop her venture into a sustainable business in the years ahead. “The stall at Numaish may hopefully fetch more work not only for me but also many hardworking individuals in the community,” she says.

The Telangana State Government’s Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens, and Transgender Persons is providing skill development programmes for LGBTQ community members at Durgabai Mahila Vikasa Kendra in Kukatpally, covering various fields such as jute bag making, beautician training, and three-wheeler driving. Additionally, the Hyderabad Archdiocese Social Services Society (HASSS) is also involved in providing jute bag-making training to transgender individuals.

The 83rd edition of the All-India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish, at Nampally exhibition grounds, features approximately 2,400 stalls this year and is open from 3 pm to 11 pm till February 15.