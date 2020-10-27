A perfect Dasara gift for 1,000 families

It was the TRS government that came to the rescue of the poor to fulfil their dream and took up construction of 2BHK flats two-and-a-half years ago, say beneficiaries

Hyderabad: It was a perfect Dasara gift for over a 1,000 families as their long-cherished dream of having a house of their own was fulfilled on Monday as they received the keys of brand new 2BHK flats from Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.

Welcoming him with rose petals at a function organised to hand over the flats, the beneficiaries thanked him for presenting them with the flat keys during the Dasara festival.

“October 26 will be etched in our memory forever as our dream came true today after many years,” an elated beneficiary Mohan Kumar said.

Another beneficiary Shameem said State governments in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh had promised houses to the poor people under different housing schemes, but nothing concrete was done to accomplish the dream of the poor people to own a permanent house in the city. It was the TRS government that came to the rescue of the poor to fulfil their dream and took up construction of 2BHK flats two-and-a-half years ago.

“At a time when poor families are facing hardships due to the Covid-19 pandemic and not in a position to pay house rent, the government has come with good news for us and handed over our flats,” K Ratnamma, beaming with pride after receiving the keys, said.

Barring a few minor works, the construction was completed before the lockdown began on March 23. After the lockdown was lifted, officials resumed the work and completed it.

When KCR stopped for Saleem

Sixty-year-old disabled person, Mohammed Saleem, is a happy man in his locality at Mothi Mahal in Golconda as his dream of owning a house was realised with the blessings of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Earlier this year, on February 27, while returning to Pragathi Bhavan after attending a private function in Tolichowki, the Chief Minister had suddenly stopped his convoy and got off the bullet-proof car when he saw Saleem standing on the roadside trying to see him.

On hearing about Saleem’s plight that he was into deep debts and also without a home of his own, the Chief Minister on the spot granted a house and pension to him. On Monday, he received the keys of a 2BHK flat sanctioned in Ziaguda from Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao. Extending Dasara greetings, Saleem thanked both the Chief Minister and Rama Rao for helping him in owning a house.

“From now onwards, there is no need for me to face the wrath of a house owner for delay in paying rent,” said a smiling Saleem, who had even approached the police because of the high-handedness of his former landowner.

