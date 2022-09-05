A Re-birth to Redefine Dentistry – Dr. Jaydev Setting New Standards for Dentistry in Hyderabad

Jaydev is one of the soon-to-be celebrated dentists in Hyderbad, already making a name for himself, having an excellent clinic in Jubilee Hills. Jaydev has always loved endodontics and has had a deep love for dentistry and anything to do with it. He has gone to the UK and gotten his further education and has returned with profound knowledge on the subject. He believes in staying up-to-date in whatever he does. He is an amicable and passionate person in his field of work.

One late February evening in 2021, Jaydev had met an unfortunate accident which was almost life-threatening. At the time, the doctors and their expertise were his only hope. All of his family and friends for scared for his life and were getting ready for fearful goodbyes. Pushing past all these odds, he persevered with their support and his own will and determination to live and succeed. He had serious injuries to his hand, neck and spine. This meant he could have lost the functioning of his hands. As he lay on that lone hospital bed, he didn’t fear for his life. He still kept thinking about his patients and his clients. “A life without endodontics is no life at all for me,” said Dr. Jaydev. He truly feared he would never be able to practice dentistry again, and that kept him going to want to recover.

Leaping to the present day, Jay stands tall, fit and fine, still practising dentistry and helping his patients make smiles they can’t stop smiling about. Dr. Jaydev embodies the passion every doctor must have in their field of medicine. He honours his pledge as a doctor and sees through to fulfil it come what may. This is why Dr.Jaydev feels he has taken a rebirth, if nothing, since he has some unfished business left to do.

As mentioned earlier, Dr.Jaydev loves to stay up-to-date on events, which is why he has adapted the most recent smile designing and microscopic dentistry that provides the best results in the market. He believes in results and is ready to do whatever he can for the patient. He believes you attain success when your patient doesn’t return with the same issue ever again. Dr.Jaydev believes in results and patient relief and satisfaction.

He has brought technologies and systems used abroad to Hyderabad and wishes to give the folks here a taste of futuristic dentistry. He is dedicated to his patients and any new doctors or new persons in the field. In fact, he conducts workshops and teaches them how to ace what you can do in endodontics. However, with all of this Dr. Jaydev still remains as humble as ever. He associates all his success and his recovery with his parents and is forever grateful to his friends and family that took care of him during his tough times. He has made it his mission to do the same for his patients.

