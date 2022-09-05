KCR inaugurates swanky Collectorate complex, TRS Bhavan in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:24 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

The State government constructed IDOC in 25 acres with an east facing facility at a cost of over Rs.53.52 crore with a built-up area of 1,59,306 sft, according to officials.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday inaugurated the swanky integrated district office complex (IDOC) constructed in Nizamabad district.

The State government constructed IDOC in 25 acres with an east facing facility at a cost of over Rs.53.52 crore with a built-up area of 1,59,306 sq ft, according to officials.

A State chamber with staff room and waiting hall, Collector chamber, two Additional Collector chambers, Collector staff hall to accommodate over 20 employees, two waiting halls and a conference hall with a capacity to accommodate 32 people in each floor were provided in the IDOC

Separate record and strong rooms along with spacious work stations were also provided for the convenience of the staff in addition to a helipad, central courtyard and lawn area for public events, among other facilities

The Chief Minister earlier inaugurated the Nizamabad district TRS Bhavan at Yellammagutta.