Telangana announces war on dengue

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:07 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

File photo. Back in July, the number confirmed dengue cases in Telangana were nearly 542 and in August the number of dengue cases has gone-up to 1827.

Hyderabad: The State government has launched a series of measures on a war footing to counter the threat of dengue and other vector-borne diseases in Telangana. As part of an all-out war to curb dengue, chikungunya and malaria cases, the health department in coordination with other government departments will conduct fever surveys at all municipal corporations of Telangana, including areas under GHMC.

On Monday, in a review meeting on vector-borne diseases with heads of various health departments with Health Minister, T Harish Rao and MA&UD Minister, K T Rama Rao, it was decided to intensify door-to-door fever survey in all the corporations and efforts to administer booster Covid doses to as many individuals as possible.

Back in July, the number confirmed dengue cases in Telangana were nearly 542 and in August the number of dengue cases has gone-up to 1827. There is a clear trend of rise of dengue infections in many urban centres of Telangana and it is the right time to launch an all-out war to curb the breeding of mosquitoes, Health Minister, Harish Rao and MA&UD Minister, K T Rama Rao said.