A review of Harry Potter: Magic Awakened

With over 8 million pre-registered users, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is not just successful in recreating the launch excitement that surrounded Hogwarts Legacy from earlier in the year, but it also is the first game that allows the many fans of the franchise to experience an open-world Hogwarts experience in a free-to-play game.

By Aditya Deshbandhu Published Date - 04:58 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Hyderabad: With over 8 million pre-registered users, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is not just successful in recreating the launch excitement that surrounded Hogwarts Legacy from earlier in the year, but it also is the first game that allows the many fans of the franchise to experience an open-world Hogwarts experience in a free-to-play game.

The game offers players the opportunity to enjoy Hogwarts’ many mysteries and to take part in some exciting card-based combat where the franchise’s many spells, characters, and lore are all repurposed into combat mechanics.

In terms of game play, the campaign of the game is set in a post-Harry-Voldemort showdown time, offering a fresh narrative. However, throughout the various loading screens and cut scenes, there are references to the feats of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, mentioning their experiences in passing or as playable memories.

Sneak Peek:

Title Harry Potter: Magic Awakened

Developer: Portkey Games, NetEase Games, Warner Bros. Games, Zen Studio

Game Type: Action, Adventure open world with card-based strategy combat

Platforms: Android and iOS

Price: Free to Play within game purchases………….

Verdict (all scores out of 10):

Innovative Gameplay: 9

Game Handling & Quality: 8

Value for Time: 7

Potential Progression without in-game purchases: 8

Overall: 8…………

What Stands Out

* The combination of an open-world design with card-based combat is exceptionally well done. Hogwarts here is not just spectacular but also very easy to navigate for a mobile game experience.

* The card-based combat here is reminiscent of both Clash Royale and Magic: The Gathering Arena but the use of the world’s spells and characters in varying combinations is wonderful for strategy.

Fails to impress:

* The use of a combat sequence at every in-game interaction does get a bit tiring in the campaign mode and it reminds me of the campaigns in games like Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm. Not all the action is relatable.

* The artwork and other renditions are too intense for mobile processors. On both the Android and iOS platforms I felt the battery demand was too high. It would be beneficial for future updates to prioritize optimizin

The characters here are very similar to the original Rowling ones from the books as the Slytherins Cassandra is like Malfoy and the Frey twins are reminiscent of Crabbe and Goyle. Kevin, a young Gryffindor character, bears resemblance to a young Neville Longbottom, while Robyn brings to mind Angelina Johnson.

Apart from these elements, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened also features iconic sections from the Harry Potter books and films, such as the troll fight in the bathroom and the fight between Dumbledore and Voldemort in the ministry. Players can incorporate spells, characters, and moves from these sequences into their card deck, allowing them to utilize abilities like the troll or the spell that brings statues to life.

The combat game play combines elements of Clash Royale and Magic: The Gathering, requiring players to strategically plan their next move while considering the cost and the play style of their opponent. The game offers ample opportunities for multiplayer play, as players can combine spells to create unique and intriguing outcomes.

Lastly, did I mention the fact that you navigate Hogwarts while flying on a broomstick? Magic Awakened offers the best flying experience of the iconic castle and its grounds to date. A must try if you are a fan of the franchise and if you are comfortable with the political position that JK Rowling has taken. For those who are new to the Harry Potter universe, this game could serve as a great introduction to the franchise