Game On: Best F2P and mobile games in 2023

There were some standout games in the free2play space

By Aditya Deshbandhu Published Date - 11:30 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

And just like that we are at the end of December and another year has passed us by. It only seems like a few weeks ago that we were exploring the possibilities of what games 2023 would offer us and here I am, kicking off the first of my two lists to celebrate the games that truly stood out.

In a year where the F2P space saw fewer experiments with newer genres, there were some standout games and I have tried my best to list them here – these are experiences you must try before January 1 kicks in.

Honkai: Star Rail: No surprises with this one as ‘Honkai’ was chosen as Google’s top free game this year. A game that not only offers an experience as polished as Genshin but also some wonderful turn-based combat and ‘Pokémon’-like character typing, ‘Honkai’ as all the ingredients to be an F2P experience where you can sink in a few months or years. The game’s various characters leave a lasting impression. Keep an eye out for the game’s clever meta humour.

Beecarbonize: Delving meticulously into the impending climate disaster, ‘Beecarbonize’ is a simulation offering players various means of tackling the Earth’s climate crisis and exploring the potential pathways toward a solution. Balancing humanity’s energy needs, population dynamics, scientific research, and commitment to eco-friendly initiatives, the game simulates the time required to address this crisis. With engaging gameplay and impressive cards, ‘Beecarbonize’ is a no-brainer.

Warcraft Rumble: A game from ‘Warcraft’which is not ‘Hearthstone’ and also one that challenges ‘Clash Royale’s dominance in the multiplayer tower defence genre is a must-try and ‘Warcraft Rumble’ doesn’t disappoint. It offers ‘Warcraft’s iconic characters (like Jaina Proudmore) and units as playable items while also reinventing the energy/elixir format that dictates these games. There is a lot here to explore. You can’t pass on this one if you like strategy-based tower defence games and if you are a fan of ‘Warcraft’.

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened: For those who didn’t get to enjoy ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ or preferred a more cost-effective option for exploring the magical world, ‘Magic Awakened’ is a fantastic choice. Offering wonderful card-based combat and smooth navigation through Hogwarts on mobile devices, it’s perfect for those seeking portable Harry Potter adventures. Be prepared with a power bank as it can drain your battery, but it’s absolutely worth the time and hassle.

Mighty Doom: The last game on this list is a mobile adaptation of an Iconic FPS franchise, ‘Mighty Doom’ reuses the magic of classic games like ‘Galaga’ and ‘DemonStar’ to offer an experience that is both unique and nostalgic. With loads of powerups and some fantastic combinations, this game is guaranteed to transform your screen into chaotic mayhem. Be wary of the repetitive and bothersome ads that can occasionally disrupt the experience.

And that wraps up the F2P experiences of 2023! Stay tuned for the second list next week – my assessment might differ a bit from the TGA verdict.