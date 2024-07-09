A Sridhar appointed as South Central Railway CPRO

Published Date - 9 July 2024

Hyderabad: A. Sridhar has taken charge as Chief Public Relations Officer, South Central Railway at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, on Tuesday.

Sridhar belongs to the 2011 batch of Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) and prior to the new assignment, was serving as Deputy General Manager (G), South Central Railway. He succeeds Ch. Rakesh, who has joined as Deputy Chief Vigilance Officer (Traffic & RPF). SCR.

Sridhar who holds a M.A degree from the Osmania University, started his career on Indian Railways as Area Officer at Bhadrachalam, Secunderabad Division, and went on to hold posts such as Area Officer, Ramagundam, Divisional Commercial Manager, Hyderabad and Secunderabad Divisions, Divisional Operations Manager, Secunderabad Division; Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Hyderabad Division; Senior Divisional Operations Manager, Nanded Division and Deputy Chief Operations Manager, Planning & FOIS, SCR.