A2 Two-day league: Mourya, Shiva scalp six wickets

Hyderabad: Mourya (6/27) and Shiva Srikanth Naidu (6/30) scalped wickets apiece in the A2 two-day cricket league match on Wednesday.

Brief scores:

Group-1 PA: Sri Shyam 224 bt Galaxy 199 in 54.2 overs (G Siddhanth 63, Vishnuvardhan 5/52); Pasha Beedi 192 bt Visaka 187/9 in 64.2 overs (G Rithish Reddy 58, Md Farees Shareef 64, Faiz Ahmed 4/17, Vihaan Mishra 3/14); Postal 367 bt Vijay Hanuman 79 in 30.5 overs (N Jyothi Sai Krishna 4/17)

Group-1 PB: Cheerful Chums 163 bt Nizamabad Dist 106 in 35.3 overs (Mourya 6/27); Crown 227 lost to WMCC 228/3 in 42 overs (Arun Mishra 107, Sana Karthik 61); National 380 bt HUCC 234 in 76 overs (Sree Madhav 86, Meeth 3/66); Rakesh XI 527 bt Elegant 301 in 72.3 overs (Yuganand Sree 105, Syed Rehman 87).

Group-2 PA: Deccan Blues 395/6 bt Green Turf 102 in 32.3 overs (Shiva Srikanth Naidu 6/30); Young Citizen 292 in 56 overs lost to Osmania 294/6 in 54.5 overs ( J Ashrit 106, Sanjay Pradhan 104no, Vishnu Prasad 3/75); Khammam Dist 200 in 43 overs bt Oxford Blues 157 in 52.2 overs (SD Mohammed Hussain 4/ 35, SK Azhar 3/50); Vijay CC 196 in 51.3 overs lost to Saleem Nagar 202/8 in 49.4 overs (Hemanth D 83, G Sudhir 3/65); Yadav Dairy 210 lost to PJLCC 204/7 in 42.2 overs.

Group-2 PC: Hyd Patriots 263 lost to International 265/4 in 61.4 overs (KV Karthikeya 77, Ankit Kumar 119no); Eklavya 314 in 68.5 overs bt Kishoresons 120/9 in 32.5 overs (Avatar Sahani 5/43)

Top Performers

Centurions: Yuganand Sree 105, J Ashrit 106, Sanjay Pradhan 104no, Ankit Kumar 119no

Five or more wickets: Vishnuvardhan 5/52, Mourya 6/27, Shiva Srikanth Naidu 6/30. Avatar Sahani 5/43

