Shravan, Naveen shine in A3 one-day league

Hyderabad: Shravan struck an 183 in PPMCC’s big win over Chums XI while Naveen (6/30) bowled Deccan Colts to a 194-run win in the A3 one-day league.

Brief scores:

Pool-A: Amberpet 323/5 in 35 overs (Irfan 103, Srikanth 97, Dastagiri 53 no) bt Mahesh 126 in 23.1overs (Minhaj 5/10)

Pool-B: St Marys 179 in 39.5 overs (Nihal 5/28) bt SUCC 116 in 33.4 overs (Aravind Paul 4/17); PPMCC 340 in 40 overs (Shravan 183no, Pavan 80) lost to Chums XI 145/8 in 40 overs.

Pool-C: Deccan Colts 299 in 32.5 overs (Tyagi 163, Praneeth 6/50) bt Starlets 105 in 23.4 overs (Naveen 6/30, Vignesh 3/20); Victory 176 in 39.5 overs (Manish Singh 70no, Irfan 3/22) bt Southend Raymonds 143 in 37 overs.

Pool-F: Hyderabad District 298/4 in 40 overs (Madhusudhan Sirvi 60, Uday Kumar 141) bt Reliance 180 in 27 overs (Keyur 58, Umang Jain 3/15, Sumit Ojha 4/11)

Top Performers

Centurions: Irfan 103, Shravan 183no, Tyagi 163, Uday Kumar 141

Five or more wickets: Minhaj 5/10, Nihal 5/28, Praneeth 6/50, Naveen 6/30

