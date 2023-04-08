Aadujeevitham trailer gives a glimpse of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s award-winning performance

Aadujeevitham trailer is technically brilliant. Blessy has brought the best on-screen visual experience of desert life. The motive of freedom can be clearly seen in the trailer.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:36 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Aadujeevitham, aka The Goat Life in English, is the official film adaptation of the 2008 novel Goat Days written by Benyamin. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role as a goatherd. As per the novel, the lead character, Najeeb, is an immigrant worker who is forced to be a slave to herd goats in Saudi Arabia. How Najeeb escapes from the place is the rest of the novel’s story. Aadujeevitham is being made as a survival drama film with few changes to the novel.

Aadujeevitham is currently in production and post-production. The film’s release date has not been announced yet. The film’s trailer was planned to be released on a special date. But unfortunately, it got leaked online, and so the makers of the film released the trailer suddenly yesterday without any announcement.

Aadujeevitham trailer is technically brilliant. Blessy has brought the best on-screen visual experience of desert life. The motive of freedom can be clearly seen in the trailer.

Prithviraj Sukumaran delivered an award-winning performance as Najeeb. The actor has given his absolute best for the role. His looks, body transformation, and emotional presentation of the character’s pain are top-notch. It is known from the production sources that Prithviraj Sukumaran has lost more than 20 kg to fit this role.

Besides brilliant storytelling by Blessy and incredible efforts from Prithviraj, Aadujeevitham also has an engaging score from AR Rahman and interesting sound from Resul Pookutty. Sunil KS and KU Mohanan are the cinematographers for the film, and they delivered their best with the lens.

Aadujeevitham is being produced in collaboration between India and the United States. Visual Romance Image Makers, KGA Films, and Prithviraj Productions are making this film.

Yes, the “release” was unintentional. No, it wasn’t meant to be “leaked” online.

The #AADUJEEVITHAM, The GOAT LIFE (unfinished, work in progress) trailer meant exclusively for various festivals around the world. Hope you like what you see. 🙏❤️https://t.co/s74lxfjOdU pic.twitter.com/Wdt4Bvvs07 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 7, 2023

Also Read Rashmika Mandanna’s Rainbow movie shoot begins