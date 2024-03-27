Coeducation in Indian schools stirs controversy among NRIs in Saudi

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 27 March 2024, 06:13 PM

This is the first time in the Kingdom that a section of Indian parents, notably from Hyderabad came out demanding to withdraw co-education stating that their daughters were not feeling comfortable.

Jeddah: The expansion of coeducation in Indian International Schools in Saudi Arabia have stirred outrage among a section of parents, particularly mothers.

The parents gathered in Dammam and Jeddah at Indian International Schools demanding review and revocation. However, there is mixed reaction in Riyadh for logistical reasons. Many mothers alleged that there were no separate washrooms for girls.

At Dammam’s IIS, parents approached the principal and demanding to halt the system with a written assurance. Principal Sunil Peter issued a circular on Monday stating that “The decision to implement coeducation in International Indian School, Dammam, the largest CBSE school outside India, is kept on hold till the infrastructure readiness is strengthened.”

There were some who however favoured coeducation and emphasised that instead of facing difficulty when they return for higher education in India, now they could learn how to deal in society.

In India most schools are gender mixed where there is no issue, he said.