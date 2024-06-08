Aakash Educational Services Limited makes history with NEET UG AIR 1 Rank achievement

The students who were enrolled in the DLP programme of Aakash are Krishnamurti Pankaj Shiwal and Gunmay Garg and others, a press release said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 June 2024, 10:35 PM

Hyderabad: A whopping 21 students of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) have created history by securing rank AIR 01 in NEET UG examination 2024by scoring 720/720 each.

Out of these 21, 14 are classroom students and seven are from Aakash’s Distance Learning Programme (DLP). The results were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today.

This is a feat that is unparalleled in the test preparation sector. Aakashians who secured the AIR 01 are Mridul Manya Anand (Delhi), Ayush Naugraiya (Jhansi), Akshat Pangaria (Haldwani), Aditya Kumar Panda (Chennai), Arghyadeep Dutta (Kolkata), Saksham Agrawal (Siliguri), Sujoy Dutta (Delhi), Aryan Yadav (Lucknow), Manav Priyadarshi (Ranchi), Palansha Agarwal (Mumbai-Nerul), Dhruv Garg, Samit Kumar Saini and Iram Quazi (Jaipur) and Kriti Sharma (Surat)and many more.

The students were enrolled in AESL’s classroom program to prepare for NEET, widely regarded as one of the toughest entrance exams globally.

Deepak Mehrotra, CEO and MD of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said, “Their achievement speaks volumes of their hard work and dedication as well as the support of their parents.”